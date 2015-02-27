10 of the best Android phone cases you can buy

We take our phones everywhere, which is why it’s important to get a comfortable, sturdy case.
The good news is that there are plenty to choose from — but that can also be a disadvantage. With so many choices, it can be hard to find the right case that fits your personal style and needs.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite Android phone cases on the market, and whether you have a Galaxy S5, Note 4, or HTC One, we’re sure you’ll find something that suits you on this list.
Spigen says its Slim Armour case is double layered to add extra protection and shock absorption. It comes in Smooth Black, Shimmery White, Metal Slate, Gunmetal, Champagne Gold, Mint, and Electric Blue.
Available for: LG G3 (pictured), Galaxy S5, Nexus 6, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 3, HTC One M8, Nexus 5
Price: $US18-$US34
The Incipio NGP is perfect if you're looking for something colourful and attractive that offers a lot of protection. Incipio says it's stretch and tear-resistant too, so you won't have to worry about damaging it if you frequently take the case off your phone.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5 (pictured), Nexus 5, HTC One M8, Moto X (2nd gen), Moto X (1st gen)
Price: $US19.99
The Speck CandyShell Grip looks nice and comes with a ribbed back that keeps your phone from slipping.
As its name implies, Speck's CandyShell Grip is designed to prevent you from dropping your phone. The ribbed back makes it easy to hold, and it's available in several colour combinations including black and white, purple and pink, teal and blue, and more.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5, Samsung Galaxy Note 4, HTC One M8 (pictured), Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung Galaxy S4 mini
Price: $US34.95
HTC makes a flip cover for its own phones called Dot View, which shows you incoming notifications, the time, and weather through small dots that light up. It's a great case if you have an HTC phone and are looking for something a little different.
Available for: HTC One M8, HTC One M7
Griffin's Reveal case is slim but features a thick rubber bumper to prevent the corners of your phone from chipping.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5 (pictured), Galaxy S4, Galaxy Note 4, HTC One M8, HTC One Max, Moto X (1st gen.), Droid Maxx
Price: $US24.99
The Barely There case from Case-Mate is ideal if you want a nice-looking shell that doesn't cost that much. It's super thin, and Case-Mate says its bezel protects your phone's screen from touching surfaces when it's face down. The black version of the case also comes with a soft-touch finish.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5 (pictured), Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Note 2, HTC One M8, HTC One M7, LG G3, Sony Xperia Z3
Price: $US15-$US20 (varies with phone models)
The Otterbox Defender Series case may be bulkier than your average shell or cover, but it's worth it if you want something really durable. The company says its case absorbs impact and comes with a built-in screen protector. The ports are also covered so that dust, water, or other substances don't accidentally seep into your phone.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S5 Active, Moto X (second gen., pictured), Moto X (first gen.), LG G3, HTC One M8
Price: $US49.95
The Griffin Survivor Slim is more rugged and durable than your average case, but it's not as bulky as an Otterbox. The case is essentially a silicon jacket that covers most of you phone, including the front bezels and buttons, to prevent damage.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy Note 3 (pictured), HTC One M8
Price: $US39.99
The Naked Tough case is see-through so you can still show off the colour and design of your phone. The button accents are metallic, too, which makes it look and feel more premium. The Nexus 6 edition comes with a built-in kickstand too.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy S3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Alpha, Galaxy Note 4, Galaxy Note 2, Amazon Fire Phone, HTC One M8 (pictured), HTC One M7, Sony Xperia Z3, LG G3, Nexus 6, Nexus 5, Moto X (2nd gen.).
Price: $US35
If you want a see-through case that's brighter and bolder than the Naked Tough, the Incipio Octane may be the right choice. Incipio says the case has 'impact pads' in its bumper to protect it from tough drops.
Available for: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (pictured), Samsung Galaxy S5
Price: $US29.99
