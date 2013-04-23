The 11 Hottest Cars On Display At The Shanghai Auto Show

The 2013 Shanghai Auto Show is now in full swing, and just about every automaker of significance is on the scene to show off its wares.



Since 2009, China has been the world’s largest car market, and now it’s more important to the industry than ever.

European auto sales are crumbling and there’s no sign they’ll bounce back anytime soon. Sales in the U.S. are steadily approaching pre-2008 levels, but prospects for substantial growth beyond that point are slim.

That leaves China as the key market in the global auto industry, and carmakers know it. To win over Chinese buyers — whose traditional taste for small cars has turned to a love for luxury sedans, supercars and SUVs — the industry’s executives have come from all over the world, including China itself, to be in Shanghai this week.

