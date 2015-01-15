The Best Caribbean Island For Every Type Of Traveller

Temperatures have dropped below freezing in North America, which means that it’s time to think about heading south for a warm weather vacation.

We recently ranked the Best Caribbean Islands, but it can still be difficult to determine which island is best for you.

From family-friendly locales to romantic island getaways, here are the best Caribbean islands for every type of traveller.

Best For Foodies: Anguilla The British territory of Anguilla is home to the CuisinArt resort, a luxury resort owned by kitchen appliance company CuisinArt. In addition to housing several fine restaurants, the resort offers gourmet cooking classes, wine tastings, and its own hydroponic herb garden. But the small island also has laid-back bbq joints, like Smokey's at the Cove, which serve fresh seafood, ribs, and burgers. Best For Shoppers: Cayman Islands This British Territory, which is comprised of three islands -- Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman -- is famous for its duty-free shopping, meaning that bargain hunters can score a great deal on jewelry, watches, and luxury goods. But there are also craft markets where you can find local goods, like art and crafts. After hitting the malls and markets, check out world famous Seven Mile Beach on Grand Cayman.

