The perfect book to read at every stage in your career

Whatever is currently overwhelming you or confusing you in your career has probably overwhelmed or confused somebody else before.

In fact, there’s a decent chance that person has written about their experience.

Business Insider has rounded up a list of books designed to help you tackle the professional challenges that come your way, whether you’ve just graduated from college or you’re ready for a major career overhaul.

You’ll find advice from psychologists, career coaches, and Ivy League professors.

So don’t go it alone — take a look at the titles below for some guidance, real talk, and inspiration.

