We're at the halfway point of 2020, now see all the coolest car interiors I've tested so far this year — from Ferraris to Lamborghinis to Porsches and more

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider is fun ti sit in!

Since the beginning of 2020, I’ve driven a wide range of vehicles, from luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz and supercar-makers like Ferrari and Lamborghini.

But I’ve also driven some great mass-market cars and SUVs.

This has given me the chance to sample a bunch of interiors.

Halfway through the year, here’s a rundown of my favourites, with some of the coolest features from each.

The exterior is what often gets much of the press when it comes to great cars. And why not? The expression of an incredible design in shimmering sheet metal is why people have been getting excited about automobiles for over a century.

But these days, interiors are just as important. And not simply because you’re going to wind up sitting in them for long stretches of time. Auto interiors have always been full of creature comforts, from sumptuous upholstery to, just a few decades ago, numerous ashtrays.

In the 2020s, premium traditions now exist alongside a lot of technology: owners expect their vehicles to be like rolling smartphones, capable of keeping them connected and entertained.

I’ve reviewed about two dozen vehicles thus far in 2020, so I thought I’d take a moment to look back and celebrate some of the most interesting ones I’ve experienced:

The Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

Our $US210,000 test car showcased the standard that Mercedes-Benz has set for the industry. The “Saddle Brown” Nappa leather interior was gorgeous and comfortable.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

My favourite feature was the embossed AMG crest on the armrest. A subtle touch in a car that isn’t terribly subtle.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster.

The Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

The $US153,000 SUV is the most powerful 3-row ute that money can buy: a 603-horsepower luxury beast.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

Like the Mercedes-AMG GT R Roadster, the GLS 63 has been lavished with attention to detail. I literally found myself staring at the assorted patterns and stitching in the seats.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Mercedes-AMG GLS 63.

The Mercedes CLA250.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Mercedes CLA250.

The $US48,000 (as tested) 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 is the second generation of an entry-level Merc four-door.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Mercedes CLA250.

No, it’s not as overtly luxurious as its AMG stablemates, but it, too, reveals Mercedes’ attention to detail at every price point. Note the contrasting stitching on the exceptionally comfy back seats.

Matthew DeBord/Business Insider Mercedes CLA250.

The Ferrari F8 Spider.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The droptop supercar costs $US397,000 in the very well-equipped, “Giallo Modena” version I drove. The interior was a sporty “Blu Sterling.”

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

As spectacular as the F8 is on the outside, and as cool as the racy interior is overall, it’s always hard not to zero in on the steering wheel and instrument cluster when driving a car from Maranello. The yellow tachometer is front and centre, and the red start-stop button and “manettino” switch are bright red standouts.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Ferrari F8 Spider

The Lamborghini Huracàn EVO Spyder.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Lamborghini Huracàn EVO Spyder.

The $US365,000 Lambo is the most high-performance version of the Huracàn. The “Verde Selvans” exterior was jaw-dropping.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Lamborghini Huracàn EVO Spyder.

But the interior is crammed with cool, over-the-top elements, notably the fighter-plane-style flip-up red cover for the starter button and the throttle-like gearshift.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Lamborghini Huracàn EVO Spyder.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The all-new 911 Turbo S remains the greatest sports car ever made, and our $US224,000 sets a higher standard than ever. The slate-grey leather interior is rather minimalist for a car this expensive.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche 911 Turbo S.

But every single aspect has been honed to perfection. Including the dash-mounted stopwatch.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

The $US186,027 Aston Martin Vantage coupé is an the impressive entry point to the British brand.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

The “Obsidian Black/Indigo Blue” leather interior seems on paper like it shouldn’t work, but in the actual car, it’s fantastic.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

The Aston Martin DB11 V8.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin DB11 V8.

I tested a $US234,086 Aston Martin DB11 V8 — a gorgeous machine with a potent, 503-horsepower engine under the hood. The DB11’s interior isn’t as snazzy as the Vantage’s …

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin DB11 V8.

… But the two epic cars do share the most beautiful stop-start button in all of motoring.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Aston Martin DB11 V8.

The Polaris Slingshot.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Polaris Slingshot.

The $US33,000 Polaris Slingshot R is a three-wheeled “autocycle.” It’s a far cry from an Aston Martin, but I was impressed by its relatively well-appointed AND waterproof interior!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Polaris Slingshot.

The Slingshot might not look like it has much cargo space, but locking hatches behind the seats conceal surprisingly capacious compartments.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Polaris Slingshot.

The Chevy Bolt EV.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Chevy Bolt EV.

The 2020 Chevy Bolt has been updated to deliver 259 miles of range per charge, an improvement on the 240 miles that we enjoyed back in 2017 when we first tested the EV. My tester stickered at $US44,000.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Chevy Bolt EV.

My favourite aspect of the interior is the colourful, central infotainment touchscreen. It’s much livelier in presentation than some others in the GM portfolio, but it still runs on the carmaker’s superb system.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Chevy Bolt EV.

The Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

The $US94,655 Velar I sampled was a midsize, high-performance, off-road-ready luxury SUV.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

It was as luxe in its way as a Mercedes, but what truly got me was the ample legroom in the rear!

Matthew DeBord/Insider Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition.

The Buick Encore GX.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Buick Encore GX.

The $US34,115 Buick Encore GX is an all-new subcompact crossover SUV from GM’s near-luxury brand. It’s been quite popular.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Buick Encore GX.

What grabbed me about the Encore was the groovy two-tone interior — it adds a lot of style and splash to what is a rather modestly dimensioned vehicle.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Buick Encore GX.

The Nissan Maxima.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan Maxima.

My as-tested $US45,865 Nissan Maxima was a Platinum trim sedan — and it, like the Buick Encore, had a two-tone interior.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan Maxima.

The incredible orange colorway even appeared on the steering wheel.

Matthew DeBord/BI Nissan Maxima.

The Jeep Gladiator.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Jeep Gladiator.

I tested a 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, priced at $US62,000, and was prepared for the barebones interior. (Actually, it isn’t that barebones, as Jeeps go.)

Matthew DeBord/Insider Jeep Gladiator.

The fun kicked in when I removed the roof, a pretty quick and simple process.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Jeep Gladiator.

The Kia Telluride.

Matthew DeBord/BI Kia Telluride.

The 2020 Telluride is a three-row SUV that in top-spec SX trim came out to $US47,310.

Matthew DeBord/BI Kia Telluride.

Kia has done an absolutely masterful job of crafting an interior that completely exceeds the Telluride’s price tag. I particularly enjoyed the well-thought-out controls on the console and centre stack (not to mention the ambient mood lighting).

Matthew DeBord/BI Kia Telluride.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

I drove a $US61,240 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Ti Sport SUV, complete with Alfa’s Q4 all-wheel-drive system. This was a refreshed model.

Matthew DeBord/Insider Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

When I drove the Stelvio a few years back, I wasn’t thrilled by the interior, but the carmaker seriously upped its game for the the 2020 edition. The key fob holder captured my imagination.

Matthew DeBord/Insider

The BMW M8 Competition convertible.

Matthew DeBord/Insider BMW M8 Competition convertible.

I tested a 2020 M8, which stickered at almost $US180,000. My M8 had a potent, 617-horsepower V8 under the hood, along with a flashy interior.

Matthew DeBord/Insider BMW M8 Competition convertible.

The best thing about the M8’s interior? Had to be that BMW cut no corners with the rear seats, which are barely large enough to handle small child.

Matthew DeBord/Insider BMW M8 Competition convertible.

