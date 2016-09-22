The 15 best gadgets for your car

Getting stranded with a dead car battery or being caught off guard by a flat tire is not only stressful, it’s potentially dangerous.

Fortunately, there are a number of gadgets on the market today that can help you be better prepared for whatever the road throws at you.

Here are 15 car gadgets that will not only improve your overall driving experience, but will also help you be ready for the unexpected.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider, the partner of Business Insider Australia, through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.