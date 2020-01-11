The best car tech from CES 2020

- The Consumer Electronics Show showcases new and innovative technologies. As the automotive industry has increasingly blurred the line between the car space and the tech space, its presence has grown larger at the show.
- CES 2020 hosted reveals from automakers like Mercedes-Benz, Jeep, and Byton.
- The coolest tech from the show includes Sony’s first concept car, Mercedes’ “Avatar”-inspired concept, Byton’s production-ready electric vehicle, Jeep’s plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and Audi’s urban hot hatch.
