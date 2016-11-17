US News and World Report just named its best car and truck brands for 2017

US News & World report announced its 2017 Best Vehicle Brand awards on Tuesday.

“Consumers have an overwhelming number of factors to consider when comparing cars,” Jamie Page Deaton, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars, said in a statement.

“The Best Vehicle Brand awards simplify the process by giving people guidance on the top brands in the categories that matter to them.”

According to US News the award methodology is an “objective, analysis-driven assessment of quality across all of a brand’s offerings within the four categories (SUVs, Cars, Trucks and Luxury).”

The publication added: “Brand ratings are based on … overall scores for each vehicle, which incorporate the consensus opinions of the automotive industry as well as safety and reliability data.”

Here are the winners:

Best SUV Brand: Honda

US News praised Honda’s “comfortable interiors and family-friendly features.” Honda leads the Best SUV Brand.

“Honda’s lineup includes the Honda CR-V, Honda HR-V, Honda Odyssey and the redesigned Honda Pilot, all of which rank at or near the top of their classes in Compact SUVs, Subcompact SUVs, Minivans and Midsize SUVs respectively,” the publication wrote.

Best Car Brand: Mazda

“[W]ell-made interiors and driving dynamics,” were what US News loved about Mazda.

Best Truck Brand: Ford

“[F]uel-saving engine designs, some of the best payload and tow ratings in the class, easy handling and roomy cabins,” were all factors that US News cited in choosing Ford as the best truck brand.

Best Luxury Brand: Porsche

US News zeroed in on Porsche’s mix of sports cars, sedans, and SUVs.

“The models live up to the Porsche’s performance-driven heritage while also providing the rich interiors and connectivity features that today’s luxury buyers demand,” US News said.

