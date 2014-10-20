The 17 Best TV Shows That Were Canceled

Some of the best shows ever didn’t stay on TV for as long as they should have.

That’s just how it is in the cut-throat TV industry, where impatient network executives are focused only on last night’s ratings. Indeed, some shows don’t even make it to debut — indeed, recently NBC canceled its Will Ferrell-produced, Krysten Ritter sitcom “Mission Control” and Fox canceled ambitious ancient Egyptian drama “Hieroglyph” before they even aired.

As new series make their way to the small screen this fall, we’re looking over the best shows that were canceled before their time, ranked in order of increasing greatness.

