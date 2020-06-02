19 of the most beautiful campsites around the world

Camping is a great way to get outside and unplug from the rest of the world while enjoying the beauties of nature.

Sahale Glacier Camp in Washington, Big Sur in California, and Denali National Park in Alaska are US destinations with sweeping mountain views.

If you’re looking for a less rugged camping experience, you can try “glamping” in Peru or England.

For an even greater adventure, you can visit campsites in Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya or Miyajima Island in Japan.

If you’re in need of some fresh air, you might want to consider one of these beautiful campsites around the world.

Some are on the beach, some are in the mountains, and some are in much more unique spots, but they all offer the same things: stunning views, a chance to spot some wildlife, and tons of adventure.

Here are some of the most beautiful campsites to visit around the world.

Camp in the mountains at Sahale Glacier Camp in Washington, US.

Shutterstock The views are unbeatable.

According to Time For A Hike, Sahale Glacier Camp is one of the best campsites in the US National Park System.

Individual campsites are nestled among rock walls you can reach by hiking through North Cascades National Park. There, you’ll camp next to the Sahale Glacier, among the mountains of the North Cascades.

A backcountry permit is required to camp there, so it isn’t for beginners, but experienced campers and hikers will see some of the most beautiful views in the US.

Experience the rainforest at Corcovado National Park in Costa Rica.

Shutterstock Relax while you camp.

Corcovado National Park is an incredible place to explore, with 13 major ecosystems, beautiful waterfalls, and a variety of wildlife – including jaguars, monkeys, and tapirs.

You can explore the rainforest in a very immersive way, swim under a waterfall, and relax by the beach.

Try eco-camping in Patagonia, Chile.

EcoCamp Patagonia You can go ‘glamping’ in Patagonia.

If sleeping in a tent on the floor isn’t your thing but you still feel intrigued by camping, you should try glamping.

One of the best places to do that is EcoCamp Patagonia in Chile. EcoCamp uses geodesic domes that are comfortable, but still give you the feel of being outdoors.

The sites are located at the foot of the Torres del Paine National Park, which will give you an incredible view of the mountain peaks.

Search for sea turtles at Tartaruga Camping in Zakynthos, Greece.

Shutterstock Nature lovers will find plenty to explore.

If you’d prefer to camp by the beach instead of in a forest, you should look into Tartaruga Camping in Greece.

The campsite sits nestled into olive trees with the perfect view of the Bay of Laganas. It’s right near a small pebble beach, where you can swim and snorkel with sea turtles or boat out to the tiny island of Marathonisi.

And you’re not totally disconnected from the world, which can be nice. There’s a mini-market and a restaurant close by.

Learn about a unique landscape at the Simien Mountains in Ethiopia, Africa.

Eva Mencnerova/Shutterstock Take a scenic hike through Ethiopia’s Simien Mountains National Park.

Simien Mountains National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Ethiopia’s most popular trekking destination.

The scenery is gorgeous, and there is plenty of exotic wildlife to check out, like monkeys, Ethiopian wolves, and rare birds.

You can hike jagged cliffs and deep precipices, but the best way to explore the park is to camp there.

Experience nature at its finest at Denali National Park in Alaska, US.

KeenaiPhotography / iStock Denali National Park boasts everything from creeks to mountains.

Camping at Denali National Park gives you a front-row seat to some of the most beautiful scenery in the United States.

There are creeks, mountains, wildlife, and plants, as well as a view of Denali – previously called Mount McKinley – the tallest peak in North America.

There are several different campsites to choose from in the park, including backcountry grounds if you’re feeling adventurous.

Camp on an island in Miyajima, Japan.

Shutterstock / Jan K You’ll most likely see a deer or two.

Miyajima is a small island in Japan that is a boat ride away from Hiroshima.

You can rent cabins or tents to camp among the camphor and cypress trees. While camping there, you can see impressive views of the forests and beaches, hang out with the domesticated deer that roam the island, and check out some beautiful temples and villages along the way.

Scope out glaciers and mountains at Mount Cook in New Zealand.

Shutterstock It’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mount Cook is the highest mountain in New Zealand, and the area around it offers some of the best camping in the country.

Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site for a good reason. There is plenty of hiking to do, and you can hang out at the base of the Tasman Glacier or explore the flowers.

Go tree camping in Waldseilgarten Höllschlucht, Germany.

Courtesy of waldseilgarten-hoellschlucht Tree camping is the ultimate adventure.

If you’re looking for a truly unique experience, head to Germany.

Located in the German Alps, Waldseilgarten Höllschlucht allows you to try out tree camping, which means campers stay in tents that are hung from tree branches high up in the forest canopy.

If you manage to get up there (by rope), you’ll get incredible views of the Pfronten mountains by the Austrian border.

Experience California at its best in Big Sur, US.

Shutterstock There’s a reason many people have heard of Big Sur.

There are so many different campsites to choose from throughout the state of California, but Big Sur is consistently one of the most popular.

Between the gorgeous views of the Pacific Ocean and the towering redwoods, this place’s views are some of the best on the West Coast.

See a glimpse of history at Hossa National Park in Finland.

Shutterstock Finland has some surprising gems.

Hossa offers so many beautiful views and fun activities, from hiking and biking to canoeing and fishing. Plus, you can explore rock paintings of Julma-Ölkky and Värikallio, which are thousands of years old.

The area is full of rivers, forests, and rustic cabins, and you definitely won’t get bored of the views.

Get beautiful views of the Mediterranean while camping in Sardinia, Italy.

gevision/Shutterstock Set up with Italian food on a pebble beach.

Sardinia is a large island in the Mediterranean, dotted with hilly mountains, a rocky coastline, and gorgeous sandy beaches.

Camping there gives you the opportunity to hike or simply rest by the beach while enjoying the stunning surroundings.

Of course, there are also the villages where you can get spectacular Italian food, which is always a plus.

Go glamping overlooking St. Michael’s Mount in England.

Courtesy of Classic Cottages The pods offer a ‘glamping’ experience.

If you want a unique and beautiful experience, Coastal Gaze glamping pods are the way to go.

These pods allow you to indulge in luxury camping with stunning views of St. Michael’s Mount and Mounts Bay near Cornwall.

The pods are equipped with a kitchen area, a bathroom with a shower, and a beautiful deck to enjoy the views at any time of day.

Go on a safari at Maasai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, Africa.

Shutterstock Chances are you will see an elephant or two.

You can get an incredible safari experience at Maasai Mara Camping on the banks of Mara.

While you’re there, you can go on nature walks, visit the hippo pools, check out the big cat safari and wildebeest migration safari, or even get in a hot air balloon.

Explore the wilderness at Jasper National Park in Canada.

kavram/Shutterstock Jasper National Park boasts breathtaking views.

Jasper National Park is a vast national park in Canada and a beautiful camping destination.

There’s something for everyone, whether you want an adventurous backcountry camping experience or something more luxurious, like oTENTiks, which are a mix between a tent and a cosy cabin.

There is so much to see and do, like boating on Maligne Lake, checking out limestone walls at Maligne Canyon, seeing glaciers at Icefields Parkway, and relaxing in hot springs, just to name a few.

Hike and swim in Sierra De Segura, Spain.

Zdenek Matyas Photography The national park provides plenty of opportunities for hiking.

The Sierra del Saguaro encompasses rivers, wildlife, and protected reserves. There are mountain bike routes, hiking trails, villages with shops and bakeries, and a waterfall you can swim in.

You can also stay in glamorous igloo-like pods so that you feel like you’re camping, but you’re just a little more comfortable.

Enjoy the peaceful forest at Acadia National Park in Maine.

Doug Lemke/Shutterstock You can spend days exploring.

Located on Mount Desert Island, Acadia National Park is a beautiful spot to camp.

With 17 million acres of forest, 6,000 lakes and ponds, and 32,000 miles of rivers and streams, there is an endless amount of land to explore.

NPS dubbed it the “crown jewel of the North Atlantic Coast,” and it’s not hard to see why. There is so much to see, from forests to beaches to wildlife.

Hike through the Cordillera Huayhuash in Peru.

Shutterstock/Mikadun Prepare for a tough but rewarding hike.

If you’re into hiking, the Cordillera Huayhuash is the place to go.

There are endless mountain peaks and gorgeous glacial lakes. It’s not an easy hike, but if you’re experienced and up for the challenge, you’ll find some truly beautiful spots that haven’t been taken over by tourists just yet.

Check out sea wildlife on Vancouver Island in British Columbia, Canada.

karamysh / Shutterstock The views are picturesque.

Between the Pacific Rim National Park and the West Coast Trail, there is so much to see while camping on Vancouver Island.

You can experience a diverse ecosystem and spot wildlife like orcas, sea otters, and unique birds.

