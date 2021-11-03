I’ve been camping my whole life. Here are 16 tips I’d recommend to first-timers.

I grew up camping and during COVID, it became my family’s go-to getaway. Elisa Parhad

I’ve gone camping for years, but like many others, camping became my family’s refuge during COVID.

This year, we scrapped non-camping plans and opted only to pitch tents.

After so many trips, these are my best tips to take the rough out of “roughing it.”

Camping might not be a top pick for all but it’s a delight that everyone should try at least once.

I grew up pitching a tent and it’s a huge part of who I am as an adult because it allowed me to travel on a budget. Now that I have kids, it’s become our family’s no-brainer activity that gets us all out of the house into nature.

And amid the pandemic, that became more important than ever. In fact, while we’ve always camped, this summer we scrapped all non-camping plans and opted only to pitch tents.

If you have yet to try camping or think it’s not for you, here are the best secrets I’ve learned for how to take the “rough” out of “roughing it.”

Consider camping on weekdays and shoulder seasons. Fewer crowds means enjoying pretty sunrises like this one all to yourself. Elisa Parhad Peak seasons, holidays, and weekends make for busy campsites. Unless you are good at planning ahead six months in advance, it can be hard to reserve a spot for camping, especially lately when everyone wants to be amid nature. If possible, start your camping getaway on a weekday, such as a Wednesday or Thursday, or book during the shoulder season for a greater pick of campgrounds and sites. You don’t need fancy gear to go camping. Camping is simple and your gear should reflect that. Elisa Parhard Yes, I love nature, but I also camp because it’s a cheap way to travel with my family. That means I don’t own much high-end equipment, and you shouldn’t have to either. The basics you’ll need are a tent, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, lantern, and a camping stove. (I’m a lifelong Coleman fan because their camp equipment is solidly built and stands the test of time.) Most everything else, such as basic kitchen supplies, a cooler, flashlights, pillows, and portable chairs, you likely already have. What you don’t have can be found cheaply at places like a military surplus shop or thrift stores. That’s where I’ve purchased offbeat equipment like cast iron skillets, backpacking tents, waterproof matches, extra tent spikes, a rubber mallet, a tent broom, and utensils. For basic camping, no one needs those titanium forks sold at REI, and all of this would have cost a bundle more at an outdoor retailer. Rent gear before you buy it. Renting gear is a cheaper option than buying everything new while you decide if camping is for you. Elisa Parhad If you want to test the waters before committing to camping, try renting gear from places like REI or Arriveoutdoors.com . It’s more affordable than buying everything new and lets you get to know what you want in a product before purchasing it. Arrive Outdoors offers camp set rentals for one or two that include a tent, sleeping bags, pads, chairs, stove, cooler, and headlights. It costs $US125 ($AU168) per day for two and the most basic one-person camp set rents for $US39 ($AU52) per day. The same kit would retail for $US1,665 ($AU2,241). Here’s a full breakdown of what it’s like to use. Similarly, REI rents cook sets ($US6 ($AU8) a day), backpacking chairs ($US6 ($AU8) a day), and down sleeping bags ($US28 ($AU38) a day), among other items. Make a camping bin to keep everything you need at the ready. A few essential items from my camping bin. Elisa Parhad No one wants to repack everything each time they camp. Instead, I have one bin that holds all my camping miscellany from toilet paper to coffee cups, headlamps to a hammock. I also have a separate set of kitchen utensils, similar to this camp set, that stays in the bin, along with dish soap, a sponge, and the camp coffee maker. Of course, you’ll keep the big stuff, like sleeping bags, tent, camp chairs, and stove separate. Everything else goes in the bin. When you are ready to pack, slide the bin into the car. Done. Test out your gear before leaving on any trip. Testing your gear before leaving will prevent problems at the campsite later. Elisa Parhad It’s a camping disaster to get to your destination only to find your new tent is missing a pole. Trust me, it happens. That’s why it’s crucial to try out your gear before taking any trip. Check that you have all the pieces needed for the tent, the right fuel for the camp stove, and that your backpack can fit all hiking gear. Whether I am opening up new products or planning for a multi-day excursion, I lay it all out in my backyard to ensure everything is ready to go. Make a checklist and check it twice. Here is my actual camping checklist. Elisa Parhad I tend to wing it on trips but over the years, I’ve left without pillows, my cold weather beanie hat, and, god forbid, coffee. Avoid these mistakes by creating a checklist of items you’ll need in addition to what’s in your bin. And then keep the list in your camping bin so you can easily reference it each time you pack. On my last trip, I neglected to pack a backup phone battery and my phone was dead all weekend because it wasn’t something I was used to packing. It’s on my list now. Book at least two nights. Booking at least two nights ensures ample time to appreciate the scenery of your destination. Elisa Parhad Even with superb organization, bins, checklists, and whatnot, prepping for a camping trip is a lot of work. It’s no fun to get to camp, set everything up and have to take it all down the next morning. Go easy on yourself and plan for at least one down day to enjoy the sights, sounds, and smells of camping without all the packing. Extra bed padding is your friend. Morning wakeup in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, California. Elisa Parhad Let’s face it, you don’t always get the best sleep in the wild. But it’s not just coyotes or mosquitos that might keep you up, the rock-hard ground can be a real pain — literally. Thankfully, there are ways to make camping more comfortable. Pad your tent floor with comforters and blankets, bring a cot, or opt for a camping pad. I upgraded to a blow-up air mattress and won’t camp again without it. Whatever you choose, a comfortable sleep always makes for a better next day at camp. Skip the poles and choose an instant tent. Our popup instant tent at the campground at Scorpion Ranch on Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands National Park, off the coast of Southern California. Elisa Parhad Tent pole set-up is complicated, takes a lot of time, and may leave you banging your head on a tree. I dreaded putting up my tent until I got a pop-up “instant” tent, which even my kids can put up on their own in just a few minutes. Traditional pole tents work by pushing poles through sleeves and fitting them together, which can be confusing and frustrating. However, instant tents have poles built in, so setup means staking the tent, unfolding each arm, and extending four poles. I have a Coleman Instant Tent, which beautifully shelters our family of four and our bags. Buy a tent for more people than you have. A larger tent will allow for a more comfortable stay. Elisa Parhad Speaking of tents, it’s nice to have a little bit more room in your tent than what will just fit sleeping bags. A good rule of thumb in choosing a tent is to buy for two bodies above what you need. So, if you have four campers, choose a six-person tent to comfortably fit all people and gear. RV your way into the camping life. Washing the dishes in a camper van like this one was a cinch. Elisa Parhad With a multitude of rentable RVs , it’s never been easier to try out a van life getaway for yourself. Check out the Airbnb of camper vans and RVs with RVshare or Outdoorsy, or go through traditional rental companies like Cruise America or Lil ‘RV. Basic rentals start at $US110 ($AU148) per night, plus between $US50 ($AU67)-$US150 ($AU202) for a campsite. If you really want to splash out on luxury, hit the road with StormTrooper Coaches, of rock star bus touring fame, which will run you between $US500 ($AU673)-$US1,200 ($AU1,615) per night. I’m not sure I’d call it camping — these are luxury hotels on wheels — but there’s nothing stopping you from trekking out in style. Dinner hacks will help you chill more and cook less. Cookin’ up a storm at Skypark Camp + RV Resort just outside the amazing Skypark at Santa’s Village outdoor adventure park in Skyforest, California. Elisa Parhad The secret to gourmand meals at camp is to make it easy, prep ahead, and choose fast and simple over complicated. For instance, making spaghetti means you’ll need to haul in a large pot and use plenty of fuel and time for water to boil. Instead, stick to fast cooking grains such as polenta, quinoa, or couscous, which require a small pot and less time. Our secret for the second night is to make dinner at home and freeze it. The frozen meal will keep other food cold on the first day and defrost in time for an easy meal on day two. If you won’t have access to ice or fresh food, bring dehydrated freeze-dried packs; I love Good To Go (gluten-free with lots of great global flavors). Simply open the packs and pour in boiling water. Prepare for downtime. Here I am chilling out in the woods in a Coalatree Grandview hammock. Elisa Parhad If you follow my rule above and pass on one-night camping trips, there should be plenty of downtime and that time is best spent when prepared for it. Don’t forget to pack cards or board games to play in the tent, frisbees or ball games for physical activity, and a hammock to finish that book. If you have kids, bring activity books and small crafts in case they tire of their surroundings. Say yes to a two-person sleeping bag. Here we are cozying up in a two-person sleeping bag atop an airbed. Elisa Parhad If you are a family with little kids or a couple that likes to snuggle, consider a two-person sleeping bag, such as the uber comfortable Teton Sports Mammoth Double Sleeping Bag Double bags offer loads more room, comfort, and warmth than a single. I bought my first when my youngest son was too wiggly to keep in his own bag at night. Now that he is in his own bag, the double bag has found a beloved spot on the blow-up bed for the grown-ups. Check campground reviews before booking and save the best ones. Vet your campsite with reviews like you would a hotel or any other lodging. Elisa Parhad Recreation.gov, I use apps such as Campendium The Dyrt , and Hipcamp to find the best camping destinations. If one is sold out, give CampNab a try. Then, I read reviews on the apps to figure out what to expect: Are the sites shady? Are they well dispersed or is it crowded? Is it noisy at night? You’d be surprised how many campgrounds are just off main highways. If this information isn’t available, search for it on Google so you don’t get stuck behind the latrine. Then be sure to save the best sites after all that detective work — the most secluded, closest to the river, the best view, proximity to the restrooms — so you know where to go next time. I keep running lists at several campgrounds. Choose camping for international trips, too. Camping is available worldwide. Here we are in Australia. Elisa Parhad We often limit ourselves to camping in and around where we live but camping makes a trip affordable, gets you to places you’d otherwise not stay, and provides a feel for the landscape you’d never experience by sleeping inside. As such, choose it on international trips, too. You might even enjoy memorable cultural exchanges. In Australia, we learned the locals had never heard of s’mores and promptly whipped some up, spending an evening with friends we’d otherwise not have met. In France, I was introduced to the French trail side lunch, which is done just as well as you’d guess with good wine, good cheese, delicious bread, and what seems like all the time in the world.