The Best Apps For Showing Off Your iPad 2's Camera

Despite a lot of negative publicity surrounding the iPad 2’s front and rear cameras (Walt Mossberg describes them as “mediocre“), there is no changing the fact that it is a blast to take pictures and instantly be able to view them on a bright 10-inch screen.It has only been two weeks since the iPad 2’s launch, but we found several new and updated apps that are making use of its cameras.
Evernote is a wonderful app for remembering things, and now it includes support for iPad 2's cameras
Evernote is a great iOS app, and now it's been updated to include compatibility with the iPad 2's cameras.
Evernote is an app for helping you remember just about anything. Using its built in categorising tools and cloud-synchronisation, you'll never lose track of an idea or receipt again.
Snap a picture, then add tags and add it to a 'notebook' for later. Evernote even indexes text in pictures you've taken so you can search for them later on. Go download this app.
Price: free
Updated March 22nd, Word Lens now includes iPad 2 compatibility so you can read signs in other languages on your 10 inch screen. Augmented reality looks incredible on the iPad's screen--this app is a definite crowd pleaser.
However, in our review, we found Word Lens to be useful but far from perfect.
Price: free, but language packs cost $9.99
Many App Store reviewers have lauded Friendly for being the best Facebook experience on the iPad.
Now, you can upload pictures you've taken on your iPad 2 while you're on the go to share will all your friends and family.
Price: $0.99
Jump into web meetings and video chats with WebEx, now optimised for iPad 2.
This app is what the future of tablet computing is all about: sharing content with others, while video chatting with them using picture-in-picture. Cisco really hit the nail on the head with this one--just look at the screenshot to the right.
Price: free
Twitter just updated its official app to work with the iPad 2's dual cameras, so you can tweet pictures and videos straight from your device.
Not much else has been altered in the app update.
Price: free
iMovie takes advantage of the dual-core processor and doubled RAM in the iPad 2, enabling you to see your entire project and edit it without lag or choppiness.
Use your iPad 2's camera to take still pictures and videos for your project, then use iMovie's library of effects and transitions to spruce it up.
Price: $4.99 from the App Store
Incredibooth's wonderful interface is a friendly homage to the photo booths of yore, and is a fun way to get together with friends and create a strip of action photos.
You can choose to export individual images, or the entire strip you take. Incredibooth includes email sharing, export to iPad's photo roll, and Facebook sharing as well.
Price: $0.99
Use Facetime to surprise video-call friends with iPhones that don't yet know about your new iPad 2.
Then, use Photo Booth to show grandma how cool technology can be.
Price: free, check your home screen.
Check out this list of iPhone/iPod Touch camera apps compiled by Cult of Mac that will work on your iPad 2.
If you use these apps, you'll have to use the (1x) and (2x) buttons to blow them up on your screen so they might not look all that great, but it is a solution for now.
