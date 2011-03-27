The Best Apps For Showing Off Your iPad 2's Camera

Evernote is a great iOS app, and now it's been updated to include compatibility with the iPad 2's cameras.

Evernote is an app for helping you remember just about anything. Using its built in categorising tools and cloud-synchronisation, you'll never lose track of an idea or receipt again.

Snap a picture, then add tags and add it to a 'notebook' for later. Evernote even indexes text in pictures you've taken so you can search for them later on. Go download this app.

Price: free