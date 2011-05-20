Here Are The 10 Best Camera Apps For Android To Make Your Photos Look Amazing

Photo: Google
Do you love taking pictures on your Android phone?There are some pretty impressive shooters out there with 8 MP cameras that can make you forget about your point and shoot camera.
Photojojo put together a list of the 10 best camera apps for Android to make your photos look even better.
(via Photojojo)
Vignette lets you jazz up photos and add cool film and camera effects.
There's also a timer and time-lapse feature.
Price: $4.04
With this app, you can create a cool sequence of photos.
Your phone's camera can be configured to combine shots every .1 seconds to every 5 seconds to form a horizontal photo sequence.
Price: free
Use tons of fonts, clip arts, and images to tell your friends you're having a party in Paris.
It's also an easy way to crop, adjust exposure, and change colour temperature or tint in your photos.
Price: free
Pudding Camera offers some nice customisation options like exposure settings, filters, and social sharing, but the coolest part is being able to save your photos to your online Pudding web album.
Price: free
This app gives you 'instant nostalgia' for free, containing filters inspired by legendary cameras like Lomo, Holga, Polaroid, Diana, and more.
Price: free
LittlePhoto has lots of fancy effects, like its competitors, but one unique thing about it is that you can 'stack' effects on top of one another, effectively combining different effects to make something completely new.
Price: free
FxCamera has ads, but is a lightweight program with 10 fun filters.
There's even an Andy Warhol-cam.
Price: free
HDR is a nifty technology that allows you to squeeze better quality out of your photos so backgrounds don't get washed out and skin tone looks natural.
Price: free
