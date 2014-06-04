Learn How To Make The Perfect Caipirinha

The Caipirinha (kai-per-REEN-ya) is Brazil’s national cocktail, which makes it perfect for World Cup parties this June.

For those wondering if they’d like the Caipirinha, the drink is similar to a Daiquiri (made with rum, sugar, and lime.) The major difference is that a Caipirinha uses a Brazilian liquor made from fermented sugarcane juice called cachaça (ka-SHAH-suh) that is similar to rum, as well as raw sugar.

With muddled limes, sugar, alcohol, and ice, this strong drink is simple and perfect for summer. Drink responsibly.

