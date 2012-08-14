10 Clever Tricks You Probably Haven't Thought Of To organise Your Tangled Gadget Cords

Photo: Bruno Girin
There are more tangled, knotted cables on our desk than we can count.In looking for a way to get a handle on them, we found these 10 products and ideas that other people say have worked for them.
To wrangle cables that are actually in use, Monster makes this organiser that's available on Amazon for about $16.
You can manage much more than cables with the Grid-It by Cocoon Innovations. It's available on Amazon for about $14.
Would you prefer a more adorable way to keep your cables unclumped? Check out the Cable Monkey from ThinkGeek. It costs $5.99 on their website.
If you only have one or two cables to keep out of the way, the CableDrop will be a great help -- it's $9.99 on the ThinkGeek website.
The Pinza Solid Steel Cord Minder is an small but elegant way to get a grip on whatever cables you need. It costs $15.99.
Lifehacker offers this breakdown on how to use some old binder clips to get a grip on your cables for free.
If your AC adapters are always in the way, take a look at the Pivot power strip. It's available for $29.99.
