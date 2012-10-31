It Was Pretty Clear During The Hurricane That Best Buy's Training Initiative Isn't Working

Photo: cbcastro on flickr

Best Buy has been spending a ton more on training in hopes that its employees will operate as smoothly as the teams at Apple’s Genius Bar. But how Best Buy handled staffing and closures after Hurricane Sandy shows they have a long way to go.



Brian Sozzi, an analyst at NBG Productions, went to two Best Buy stores in New York this morning.

Here’s what he told clients he saw:

“In visiting two stores today, I proceeded to watch Best Buy employees show up for their shifts only to find the stores were still closed! No supervistor was able to drop a call? No central system in place to prevent this from happening? Quickly chatting with a few, they confirmed never being advised on the plan of action.

When I see exterior signs such as this on a company, good or bad, and then read the financials the picture comes to together much easier and in a manner others in the market are unlikely to appreciate.” Sozzi points out that while the incident at Best Buy is small, gaffes like these are usually signs of bigger problems. Best Buy has responded to our story in a tweet. The company said: “We’re reaching out 2 employees using all comms channels avail. As u can imagine, it’s not EZ given # Sandy impact.” DON’T MISS: Here’s The Real Reason India’s Yuppies Are Queuing For Up To An Hour To Get Into Starbucks >

