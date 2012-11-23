The Teenage Founders Of A Best Buy Tent City Explain Why All The Haters Are Wrong

Photo: bradenthelander on Instagram

Earlier this week, tent cities started popping up at Best Buy stores around the country. Shoppers staked their claim at the front of the Black Friday line as early as Monday in order to get the best deals on electronics. Many people began tweeting their outrage at the shoppers, calling them “insane” and suggesting there were better uses for a person’s time.



We met three high-schoolers who were the first in line at a Best Buy in Fairfield, Ohio. They got to the store on Tuesday and set up tents outside.

Hours before the store finally opened at midnight on Black Friday, the Josh, David and Justin told us about the experience.

[NOTE: Because the boys weren’t adults and their parents weren’t present, we only used their first names for the story.]

Business Insider: Why are you here?

Josh: It all comes down to the money, I plan on buying one of the TV’s and maybe a laptop for college. I’m a high school student with a minimum-wage job and so doing this is the only way I can afford these items. The deals were too good to risk.

Business Insider: Aren’t your families upset that you missed Thanksgiving?

Justin: Well we all took turns and did shifts so that one person at a time could leave. So all three of us were able to spend part of the holiday with our families.

Business Insider: How many people have been camping out?

David: There have been 11 people camped out since Tuesday. No one else got here to wait in line until about 9 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. We know the other people because they camped out here last year too.

Business Insider: What has been the worst part of all of this?

Justin: It’s not even sleeping on the cold sidewalk (laughs). People have been pretty mean this week. They’ll drive by and flip us off or yell stuff. One guy told us that we were horrible people for not taking the holiday more seriously. But we did spend it with our families, so those people are wrong. We’re just high school kids.

Business Insider: How do you pass the time?

Josh: By playing guitar and just talking or messing around. We spent a lot of Thanksgiving watching football on a laptop which was fun. You really bond with everyone here. The days went by pretty quickly.

Business Insider: How do you expect it to go once you get in the store?

David: It’s going to be completely chaotic. People just start running and grabbing everything. But they gave us a map of the store and we’ve been taking turns and going in to memorize the layout. We know exactly where we’re going and in what order. Being in the front, it should be easier for us.

Business Insider: Will you ever do this again?

Justin: We’re already planning for next year.

