What Best Buy Needs To Do To Stop Customers Buying Everything From Amazon [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

The social analytics company Crimson Hexagon found that Best Buy’s holiday campaign touting its in-store experience resonated with consumers but might not have done enough to convince them to actually make purchases at the big-box tech retailer instead of on Amazon. Crimson Hexagon said that consumers liked the ads, which featured stars like LL Cool J and Jason Schwartzman, but the company could increase sales by making its shopping experience more interactive. Here’s one of the Best Buy holiday ads in question, featuring Arrested Development star Will Arnett:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

The auto parts chain NAPA named VML its agency of record. NAPA had previously worked with Publicis Kaplan Thaler.

Havas was named agency of record by Green Mountain Coffee.

Time Warner Cable and Viacom announced a multiyear renewal of their distribution contract.

Twitter’s stock price rose to a record high $US69.96, as investors are increasingly bullish on its mobile advertising prospects.

Adweek counts down the top five branded Twitter fails of 2013. The publication gave The Onion the “honour” of the worst fail for its profane tweet about child actress Quvenzhané Wallis.

Digiday looks at its five favourite agency tours of 2013.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.