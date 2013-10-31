Best Buy Is Trying To Convince You Not To Buy Christmas Gifts From Amazon This Year [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Best Buy is looking to thwart the holiday business-killer known as “showrooming,” through which customers browse for products at a brick-and-mortar store before purchasing them for less money online, by launching a campaign from Crispin Porter & Bogusky that highlights the benefits of Best Buy’s in-store experience and the company’s own online store. The ads will include celebrities Will Arnett, Maya Rudolph, Jason Schwartzman, and LL Cool J:

Twitter announced changes to its site and mobile app that will more prominently feature photos and video in people’s timelines.

Former Saatchi & Saatchi LA communications director Samantha Johnson has been hired by TDA_Boulder as agency-wide media director.

Lenovo announced a partnership with actor and angel investor Ashton Kutcher through which Kutcher will serve as a “project engineer” consulting on the company’s forthcoming Yoga tablet.

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners is making additional staff cuts as part of an effort to streamline its offerings to clients. AgencySpy has co-founder Jeff Goodby’s memo to staff.

New York Times executive VP of advertising Meredith Kopit Levien says branded content units are coming to the Grey Lady’s redesigned website, scheduled for the first quarter of 2014. Levien told Ad Age: “We believe that marketers have stories to tell and they’re looking for atomized ways to tell those stories and ways to amplify their messages.”

The U.S. Senate confirmed former telecom lobbyist Tom Wheeler as the next chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Dentsu agencies McGarryBowen, Carat Enterprise, and Dentsu’s Tokyo headquarters will team up to handle global brand advertising for the Japanese tech firm Fujitsu.

In more good news for McGarryBowen, the agency’s New York office picked up the creative account for Maserati.

Hotels.com has granted its creative business to Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s Boulder, Colorado office. The account was previously held by Young & Rubicam, Chicago.

