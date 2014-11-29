Best Buy's Website Crashes On Black Friday

Best Buy’s website crashed Friday on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

The site began experiencing issues around 9 a.m., according to CNBC. It was still down when we tried to access it before noon.

“A concentrated spike in mobile traffic triggered issues that led us to shut down BestBuy.com in order to take proactive measures to restore full performance,” Best Buy spokeswoman Amy von Walter said in a statement. “Our consumers can return to BestBuy.com in the next several hours to take advantage of today’s door busters.”

Best Buy opened stores at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving day. The retailer’s Black Friday deals include $US500 off a 55-inch Samsung HDTV and $US100 off an iPad Air 2.

