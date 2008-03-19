Best Buy: We're Sorry We Burned You With HD DVD. Here's $50

A salve for those still smarting about their HD DVD purchase: Best Buy (BBY) will give you a $50 gift card if you bought a player or a HD DVD drive from them. And if you were snookered into buying a player from Circuit City in the last 90 days, you can return the whole thing to them for store credit. Hurry up!



No such luck for Toshiba, which was pushing the failed format. The company just announced it would lose $666 million on HD DVD this year. The one consolation: That’s less than the $1 billion previously reported.

