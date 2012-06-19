Best Buy: We're Going Blu-Ray, Too

A couple hours after NFLX threw HD DVD under a bus, Best Buy comes by and kicks the carcass a few times for good measure. Not every Minnesotan has a Fargo accent, but this release sounds much funnier if you imagine Jerry Lundegaard is reading it:



MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY – News) is taking a step forward in addressing consumer confusion about high-definition formats. Beginning in early March, the leading consumer electronics retailer will prominently showcase Blu-ray hardware and software products in its Best Buy retail and online channels in the United States.

“Consumers have told us that they want us to help lead the way. We’ve listened to our customers, and we are responding. Best Buy will recommend Blu-ray as the preferred format,” said Brian Dunn, Best Buy’s president and chief operating officer. “Our decision to shine a spotlight on Blu-ray Disc players and other Blu-ray products is a strong signal to our customers that we believe Blu-ray is the right format choice for them.”

You betcha. Again: Did anyone buy a HD DVD player after watching Toshiba’s Super Bowl ad last week? And if you did, why haven’t you returned it yet?

