Best Buy To Sell Apple's iPhone Next Month (AAPL, BBY)

Best Buy confirms that it’ll be the first independent retailer to sell Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone in the U.S.: Best Buy will offer the iPhone in 970 of its stores and 16 smaller Best Buy Mobile shops starting on Sept. 7.



Until now, only Apple’s 189 retail stores and carrier partner AT&T’s (T) 2000+ owned-and-operated phones sold the iPhone. The Best Buy (BBY) deal should help Apple toward its goal of selling 10 million iPhones this year — especially for potential buyers who don’t already subscribe to AT&T and don’t have access to an Apple retail store.

No word on whether AT&T’s independent affiliate dealers or distribution partner RadioShack (RSH) will get the iPhone before the holiday shopping season.

