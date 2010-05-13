Best Buy Is Launching A Gaming Magazine Called @Gamer

Best Buy will reportedly step into the magazine arena in late June.



Kyle Orland of The Game Beat has discovered that the home entertainment megastore is launching a gaming magazine called @Gamer, to be published by Future US.

It will be interesting to see how well it stacks up to competitor Game Stop’s own magazine, Game Informer.

