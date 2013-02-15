One Sign That Best Buy Is In Better Shape Than Other Struggling Retailers

Photo: Lynn Watson / Shutterstock.com

Best Buy is going through a major re-vamp after years of declining sales. While new CEO Hubert Joly was able to stop a longtime sales decline, the company is still facing competition from Amazon and others.



But there’s one sign that Best Buy is better-positioned than other struggling companies like RadioShack or GameStop.

Consumers are much more likely to consider buying a product at Best Buy than at other distressed retailers, according to a study by YouGov BrandIndex.

Customers also have a good opinion of Best Buy, which helps its position, according to YouGov.

The company asked respondents “If you’ve heard anything about the brand in the last two weeks, through advertising, news or word of mouth, was it positive or negative?”

Best Buy came out better than any of the other brands YouGov studied, including JCPenney, Sears, OfficeMax, RadioShack, and Gamestop.

Here’s the chart showing how well the brands fared based on consumer opinions:

Photo: YouGov BrandIndex

