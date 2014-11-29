Best Buy Site Crashes On The Busiest Day Of The Year

Best Buy crashed on Black Friday around 9:45 AM, shortly after sending a mobile push notification to customers saying the site was ready for more action following Thanksgiving sales. Both the mobile app and website are completely down.

Here’s a screengrab. Some of the popular deals everyone is after that may have contributed to Best Buy’s crash can be found here.

