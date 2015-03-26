How you can try the virtual reality headset making the tech industry go gaga

Hundreds of people will try out Facebook’s “Teleportation Station” at the F8 conference in San Francisco this week and be blown away by Facebook’s Oculus virtual reality technology.

And on Friday, you can waltz into a Best Buy and get your hands on it for about $US200.

That’s when Samsung’s Oculus-powered Gear VR virtual reality headset will be available for purchase. The Gear VR has actually been on display at about 100 Best Buy retail stores for about a month, but it’s only been a demo.

There are some reasons you probably won’t want to buy it. The Gear VR requires a Galaxy Note 4 to function, and won’t work with any other Samsung phone yet. Samsung will make it compatible with its upcoming flagship phones, Galaxy S6 and S6 edge, available next month.

Plus, there’s only a limited amount of content for the gadget, although there are some games and videos. Although today Facebook, which bought Oculus last year for $US2 billion, has promised more content including new “spherical” 360-degree videos.

Even so, do yourself a favour and find a Best Buy offering demos and go try this thing. It will give you some idea how big a deal VR could be.

The staff of Business Insider tried Oculus a few months ago and we were all so amazed, several of us declared that it was going to change life as we know it.

