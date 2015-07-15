Best Buy just sold thousands of $200 gift cards for $15

A glitch on Best Buy’s website enabled thousands of people to buy gift cards worth $US200 for just $US15 on Tuesday night, Time reports.

The glitch — which has since been fixed — was first reported in a thread on Reddit and reportedly lasted several hours.

Best Buy hasn’t said whether it would honour the gift cards. We reached out to the company for comment.

“I am an employee of Best Buy, and we are very good at honouring our mistakes, however, mistakes this public with 1000s of people ordering something super discounted by mistake will most likely get canceled,” one person wrote on Reddit. “In the mean time, I went ahead and ordered 2, but chances are, we’re all getting a refund.”

A similar glitch on Wal-Mart’s website two years ago caused a massive frenzy when customers were able to purchase TVs and computer monitors costing up to $US600 for as little as $US8.

Wal-Mart did not honour the purchases that were made during the glitch.

