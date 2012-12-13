It's Official: Best Buy Is Selling The Microsoft Surface Tablet Too

Photo: Microsoft

As expected, Best Buy announced that it is now selling Microsoft’s Surface RT tablets.This follows yesterday’s news that Staples would be selling the device.



By the weekend, the tablet will be available at 1,400 Best Buy stores. It is already on sale on Best Buy’s website, with prices starting at $500 for a 32G tablet.

Until yesterday, Microsoft’s tablet was only available at Microsoft’s own website and its 65 retail stores. That was a problem for Microsoft since most people have never seen the tablet and want to play with it before buying.

Now, it’s easier for everyone to demo a Surface. Staples is selling the tablet at its nearly 1,900 retail locations in the U.S. and Canada. Industry watchers also expect Walmart will sell the Surface RT tablet.

Best Buy points out that Microsoft’s Surface tablet is only one of an array of Windows 8 devices. It already stocks some 45 of them, it says. But we argue that the among Windows 8 tablets, Surface is perhaps the only one that matters.

