Best Buy Is Getting Crushed

Best Buy stock is getting hammered today after management warned that Q3 earnings would be significantly below those from a year ago.
The stock was down more than 9 per cent this morning.
In its release yesterday, Best Buy announced a management shake-up that entails eliminating several positions including the president of U.S. business.
Here’s the chart:
Photo: Yahoo
