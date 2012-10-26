Best Buy Is Getting Crushed

Best Buy stock is getting hammered today after management warned that Q3 earnings would be significantly below those from a year ago.



The stock was down more than 9 per cent this morning.

In its release yesterday, Best Buy announced a management shake-up that entails eliminating several positions including the president of U.S. business.

Here’s the chart:

Photo: Yahoo

