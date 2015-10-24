This Best Buy robot just solved the most annoying thing about shopping

With all of the online shopping options available, there doesn’t seem to be a good reason to physically browse through the many racks of an electronics store.

But when you can’t wait for delivery, Best Buy’s (cute) robot will do all of the shopping for you, with the convenience of just pushing a few buttons on a kiosk. We tried the one at the company’s location in the neighbourhood of Chelsea in Manhattan.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Original reporting by Marina Nazario.

