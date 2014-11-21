Best Buy Shares Explode Higher

Thomson ReutersPeople walk past a Best Buy store in New York
Best Buy shares are up 10% in pre-market trading after the company reported a great quarter.
The electronics retailer reported earnings of $US0.32 per share, beating expectations for $US0.25.
This was driven by 2.2% comparable store sales growth. Analysts had forecast a 2.0% drop.
“The sales trends we are seeing in our business as we enter the fourth quarter are encouraging from a top-line perspective,” CFO Sharon McCollam said.
