On The Go? Get A Computer That Can Keep Up

travelling all the time but the work never slows? You need a laptop that works as hard as you do. It’s time to trash that bulky brick you’ve been lugging around. Check out Best Buy’s new Blue Label™ series of laptops, featuring the Toshiba Satellite® E205-S1904, Dell Studio™ S15Z-2249CPN, and Sony VAIO® VPCS111FM/S.



Best Buy has created the ultimate in business-savvy laptops with all the features you asked for. Designed for life on the move, these laptops keep you unplugged longer with up to 5 hours battery life* and a durability that can handle the knocks of the road.

Thin, lightweight, and uber-portable, these road warriors come with i5 processors for high performance and reliability for the most active lifestyles. And with 4GBs of memory and 500GB hard drives, they’ll keep you functioning until long after your deadline. Other features include Intel® Wireless Display, voted People’s Voice award winner at CES, 2-year manufacturer’s limited warranty, and 30 days of Geek Squad® support. All this starting at just $899.99.

Get your show on the road with help from Best Buy’s Blue Label series.

* Battery life tested using MobileMark 2007. Battery life will vary depending on the product configuration, product model, applications loaded on the product, power management setting of the product, and the product features used by the customer. As with all batteries, the maximum capacity of this battery will decrease with time and usage.

Find out more about Sponsor Posts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.