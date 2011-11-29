Best Buy Decides It's Done With The PlayBook -- No More Ads, No More Orders

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

BlackBerry’s PlayBook has been utterly unremarkable in the tablet market, and Best Buy finally noticed.Slashgear reports that the retailer is no longer advertising the PlayBook and has even cancelled orders since there’s barely any demand for such a lame tablet.



Customers on the Best Buy forums indicate that the company has cancelled customer orders, using the excuse that the it has “overextended itself.”

We’ve reached out to Best Buy for comment and will update when we hear back.

*UPDATE: Best Buy has released the following statement —

Starting Sunday, November 20th, Best Buy offered $300 instant savings to the BlackBerry PlayBook, reducing the price to $299.99 and $199.99 for the 32 GB and 16 GB, respectively. Customers have responded very positively to this short-term promotion available until Dec. 3 and, as a result, we are currently sold out of our inventory. We will have additional units available in the near future, at which time customers will be able to purchase the devices online at www.bestbuy.com.

