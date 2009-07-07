Best Buy Offers 99-Cent Netbook

Best Buy and Sprint are offering a Compaq Netbook for $0.99, says jkOnTheRun. The netbook has an embedded broadband capability. The same netbook costs $199.99 with Verizon and $399.99 with no telecom contract.



Sounds too good to be true? It is!

The 99-cent offer comes with a two-year contract wth Sprint at $60 per month. So the customer pays $1,440 over two years and Sprint makes a neat net gain of around $1,050 off the deal.

