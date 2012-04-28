Best Buy Is Either Gaining Market Share Or Holding In These Key Categories

Photo: seanaes via flickr

Before you write off Best Buy as another dinosaur, check out how how dominant the retailer remains in some key categories.NPD analyst Stephen Baker observes:



Best Buy is still the largest non-manufacturer seller of Windows notebooks online and gained 2 per cent in share last year, and is the largest retailer of Apple notebooks

Best Buy accounts for one-in-three dollars spent on flat-panel TVs and grew its revenue share last year

It sold more tablets than any other retailer or website last year

Its share in smartphone sales grew 50 per cent last year, and it’s the single largest non-carrier outlet for smartphone sales

It’s market share is up in both DSLR and point-and-shoot cameras, and is gaining unit share in MP3 players and headphones

