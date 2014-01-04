You Can Get A FREE IPhone Today At Best Buy

Best Buy is offering a great deal for the iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C.

The store has slashed $US75 off the 16GB iPhone 5S, selling it at $US124.99. It’s a great rebate since the phone normally sells for $US200.

You’ll be able to purchase this online and in store. CNET reports that the discount is for customers of Verizon Wireless, AT&T and Sprint. However, it will require you sign a two-year contract.

While the 5S is considered to be the superior phone compared to the 5C, customers who may need to save some cash are in luck.

Best Buy is selling the 16GB iPhone 5C completely free. Again, you’ll need to sign a two-year contract.

The free 5C special is for Verizon, AT&T and Sprint customers as well. Its a great mark down for customers who need to be mindful of their budget.

The deals will last through Jan. 4.

