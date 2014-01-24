Best Buy Is Knocking $US50 Off All IPad Airs

If you’ve been looking for any little excuse to buy a new iPad, you now have it: Best Buy is taking $US50 off every price point for the iPad Air sold this Saturday and Sunday, we learn via CNET.

Furthermore, Best Buy is also knocking $US30 off every iPad Mini and $US50 and $US100 off the 16GB and 32GB iPhone 5C, respectively. (That includes the usual two-year contract.)

As an added bonus, CNET writes that “Best Buy customers can score at least a $US10 gift card by trading in virtually any electronic device, including digital cameras, digital camcorders, laptops, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and MP3 players. Certain tablets, phones, and gaming systems can qualify for at least a $US75 gift card.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.