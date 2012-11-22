Best Buy Is Offering A Crazy iPad Discount

Photo: Lynn Watson / Shutterstock.com

For today only, you can get your hot little hands on a third-generation iPad from Best Buy for $50 off and also get a $75 gift card in the process, we learn via CNET.This means a 64 GB WiFi model will cost you $649 and 32 GB will run you $549.



And let’s not forget about that gift card.

If you want to take advantage of the offer, head over to Best Buy’s site right here.

