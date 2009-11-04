Best Buy Launches Crazy Attempt To Compete With iTunes

Best Buy (BBY) is teaming with Sonic Solutions (SNIC) to offer a digital movie rentals and purchases to consumers.



Using Sonic’s technology, Best Buy will hook up certain web connected hardware like DVD players, and TVs, with the ability to download movies.

Best Buy says it will have a deep library of movies, and thinks it will be able to offer movies digitally the same day they are released on DVD.

This puts Best buy in competition with Apple’s iTunes — though Apple is already working on a counter move. It also puts Best Buy in a good position for a time when nobody wants to purchase DVDs.

Best Buy says it will be rolling out a marketing campaign to explain the whole thing to consumers.

