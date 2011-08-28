Photo: Flickr/ben Miller

Best Buy may be getting more TouchPads this week, according to a leaked inventory image sent to Droid Matters.Best Buy is telling employees to gather information from customers interested in buying a TouchPad so they can be contacted when the shipments arrive.



As was the case when the fire sale began las weekend, shipments to individual stores will vary, so this is no guarantee your Best Buy location will have TouchPads in stock.

Right now, it seems like the only place you’re guaranteed to find a TouchPad is eBay. Most auctions have the TouchPad selling for at least $300.

