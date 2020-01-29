A former Best Buy executive accused of having an affair with its CEO has reportedly denied the relationship

Best Buy / Reuters Best Buy CEO Corie Barry took the helm of the company in June.

A former Best Buy executive that was accused of being romantically involved with its current CEO, Corie Barry, said that these allegations were “false” in an email to the Star Tribune.

The company has been investigating since allegations of an affair between these two executives were made in an anonymous letter sent to the board in December.

Best Buy has not yet commented on the progress of its investigation.

Best Buy is in the process of investigating claims that its CEO was romantically involved with a fellow executive after the allegation was made in an anonymous letter sent to its board in December.

In January, when news broke of this alleged affair, its CEO Corie Barry said that the board has her “full corporation and support,” but did not outright deny that these claims were false.

But on Tuesday, the executive who allegedly had an affair with Barry that lasted for several years before she became CEO in June, spoke out against the allegations.

“The anonymous allegation that I had an affair with Corie Barry is false,” former executive Karl Sanft, who previously served as senior vice president of retail operations in the US but left the company in March 2019, said in an email to the Star Tribune.

Business Insider contacted Sanft on LinkedIn for additional comment but did not immediately hear back. A spokesperson from Best Buy also did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s further requests for comment.

News of this alleged affair broke earlier this month after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company was investigating these allegations laid out in an anonymous letter sent to the board in December. The letter claimed that the two coworkers had engaged in a romantic relationship for several years.

“Best Buy takes allegations of misconduct very seriously,” the company told Business Insider in January.

It continued: “Upon the receipt of an anonymous letter containing allegations against our CEO, the Audit Committee of the Board immediately retained outside counsel, Sidley Austin LLP, to conduct an independent review that is ongoing. We encourage the letter’s author to come forward and be part of that confidential process. We will not comment further until the review is concluded.”

