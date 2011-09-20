Best Buy Employees Open A New Epic 4G Box, Take Pictures Of Themselves Giving The Middle Finger, Put Phone Back In Box

Photo: Dylan Love

Some Best Buy employees decided to have a little fun with the store’s new inventory of Epic 4Gs, reports the Consumerist.While finishing the paperwork associated with a phone activation, a customer started going through the phone’s photos and found pictures of Best Buy employees flipping the bird to the camera.



The customer’s account of what happened afterward: “I spoke to their manager and he just made excuses. ‘When we get in new devices the techs like to open them up and explore them a bit’ was his reasoning. I then asked why would there be such a vulgar photo on my phone then and he went on to say that they should have deleted it before it was sold.”

It has a slightly happier ending, though. The customer was able to track down a manager who was more sympathetic, assuring an appropriate reprimand for the employees in question and a replacement phone.

