Best Buy Employee: Working Here Is Like Being In A Big Game Of Telephone

Communication is key in any corporate hierarchy, but the bigger the company, the harder it is to keep everyone moving in the same direction.For Best Buy, the massive consumer electronics retailer, effective communication requires coordination from many layers of management.



One employee who described what things are like to Chris Morran at the Consumerist says that the embattled company struggles mightily with that.

“Best Buy is going down the tubes,” he writes. “It’s happening because of what boils down to a management game of telephone which comes from the top and goes down.”

Here’s the employee’s description about what happens internally. From the Consumerist:

I went through the manager training. I’ve read the emails that come from corporate to all employees, the emails from district to management, and been on the floor for quite some time.

It really is just a game of telephone. Corporate might be singing the song people want to hear, but local management is just kind of Bovril-style robots about dumbing customer service down to “would you like some fries with that” offerings of often totally unrelated and unnecessary services, except you’re not allowed to take no for an answer.

The worker also provided an example of what they’re told by different levels of management:

Corporate: “Remember to qualify your customers, and offer them the solutions which best fit their lifestyle.”

District: “Train your employees so that they can learn to offer solutions more effectively.”

Store management: “Offer every service, every time. Write-ups will be issued if I catch any of you not offering any of the services.”

Department supervisor: “Hand the customer this folder with 15 different pamphlets and badly photocopied forms. All of them.”

Best Buy’s new CEO Hubert Joly has a lot of work to do.

