Best Buy Misses Q2 Estimates

Best Buy Store” />Best Buy just announced Q2 earnings of 47 per share, missing analysts’ estimate of 53 cents per share. The company earned 60 cents per share a year ago.Same-store sales fell 2.8%. Sales growth has been inhibited by an unfavorable consumer spending environment.



For the full year, management expects same-store sales be flat to down 3%.

“Looking forward to the important holiday season, I believe Best Buy is well positioned to bring the benefits of our multi-channel model to our customers and shareholders,” said CEO Brian Dunn.

The company now expects to earn $3.35 to $3.65 per share for the full year versus prior guidance calling for $3.30 to $3.55 per share. Analysts are expecting $3.48 per share. Management noted that the revision was driven by a 20 to 25 cent per share benefit from share repurchases.

Shares climbed 3% during premarket trading.

