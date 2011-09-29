Best Buy Whacks $200 From Each PlayBook Model

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

In a possible reaction to Amazon’s Kindle Fire announcement, Best Buy has cut RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook price by as much as $200 for each models.As CNET notes, you can now get the 16 GB model for $299, 32 GB for $399, and 64 GB for $499.



Even with the massive price cut, the cheapest PlayBook is still $100 more than the $199 Kindle Fire.

