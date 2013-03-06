Best Buy CEO: 'You Need To Feel Dispensable, As Opposed To Indispensable'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Hubert Joly, the new chief at Best Buy, has made a bold move to totally revamp the culture at the struggling consumer electronics big box chain.Last November at an investor conference, Joly gave a revealing quote to the Star-Tribune that sheds light on what he wants Best Buy to be like on the inside.



“In a turnaround transformation, direction needs to come from the top,” he said. “I make sure to get to a conclusion based on fact.”

“You need to feel dispensable as opposed to indispensable,” he said about himself.

Joly said that he wanted to restore accountability to the culture at Best Buy. It starts with himself, but everyone has to be on board with that culture.

Now, Best Buy has killed its Results Only Work Environment (ROWE), which allowed employees to work wherever they wanted as long as they got the job done, Thomas Lee at the Star-Tribune reported.

And the existing program didn’t help create that environment. Joly hated it. In fact, Joly declared the ROWE program “fundamentally flawed” in February.

Employees will now work a standard 40-hour week, with some exceptions.

This is obviously a move to change the basic corporate culture at Best Buy. It’s going into emergency mode, calling all hands to do their part to help out.

But will employees buy into Joly’s vision?

Best Buy corporate employees, let me know what you think about all this. Email me at [email protected].

