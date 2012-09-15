The New Best Buy CEO Just Dumped $1.2 Million Worth Of Shares

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CNBC’s Herb Greenberg just pointed us to a Friday evening SEC filing from Hubert Joly, the newly minted CEO of Best Buy, revealing a stock dump worth nearly $1.18 million.The document shows Joly sold 65,796 shares at a price of $18.02. He retains 433,650 shares.



Joly was appointed Aug. 20.

Best Buy’s stock has declined 4 per cent in the past month.

