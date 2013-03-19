BEST BUY CEO: Here's Why I Killed The 'Results Only Work Environment'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Best Buy CEO Hubert Joly raised a lot of eyebrows when he killed the company’s “Results Only Work Environment” (ROWE), which allowed employees to work from anywhere, as long as they got the job done.

“Bottom line, it’s ‘all hands on deck’ at Best Buy and that means having employees in the office as much as possible to collaborate and connect on ways to improve our business,” explained company spokesman Matt Furman.

But it goes deeper than that. Joly had a problem with ROWE.

Joly had called the ROWE system “fundamentally flawed from a leadership standpoint.” Now, he has elaborated on his stance in a column at the Star-Tribune.

“This program was based on the premise that the right leadership style is always delegation,” wrote Joly. “It operated on the assumption that if an employee’s objectives were agreed to, the manager should always delegate to the employee how those objectives were met.”

And, to Joly, this just didn’t make sense. To fix the struggling retailer and revamp its culture under his style, he had to make some changes.

Joly explained:

“Well, anyone who has led a team knows that delegation is not always the most effective leadership style. If you delegate to me the job of building a brick wall, you will be disappointed in the result!

Depending on the skill and will of the individual, the right leadership style may be coaching, motivating, or directing rather than delegating.

A leader has to pick the right style of leadership for each employee, and it is not one-size-fits-all, as the ROWE program would have suggested.”

