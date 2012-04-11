Best Buy CEO Resigned Amid Personal Misconduct Investigation

Former Best Buy Chief Executive Brian Dunn allegedly resigned from the company before an investigation into personal misconduct could be completed by the the board of directors.



“Certain issues were brought to the board’s attention regarding Mr. Dunn’s personal conduct, unrelated to the company’s operations or financial controls, and an audit committee investigation was initiated,” the company said in a statement. “Prior to the completion of the investigation, Mr. Dunn chose to resign.”

Best Buy did not note Mr. Dunn’s investigation when making its announcement earlier today.

“There was mutual agreement that it was time for new leadership to address the challenges that face the company,” the company said in a statement at the time.

A Best Buy spokesperson would not comment further on the investigation.

